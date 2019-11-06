Please call for afternoon appointment

At Ruth Ruttan & Assoc. – Footcare & Diabetes Education, we offer a Community Outreach Program – Diabetes Foot Assessment. This is a program put on by Nurses with a specialty in Footcare, and have added the Diabetes Footcare Program to their skills.

The event allows those persons with Diabetes an opportunity to have a free assessment of their feet and to discuss any queries they may have. Nurses identify any risk factors and offer education on how to minimize or prevent potential consequences. In return it allows our Nurses additional experience in assessments and health teaching under the supervision of their instructor, Ruth Ruttan, RN, Certified Diabetes Educator.

Wednesday November 6, 2019 (afternoon)

Please call 905-478-1977 for your appointment

Located at Sharon-Hope United Church, 18648 Leslie St, Sharon

We look forward to seeing you!