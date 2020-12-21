Deck The Halls + War Pigs

Apparently this has been a thing for a number of years, but it seems like one of those things you forget about, and it’s a pleasant surprise to be reminded again just how perfectly the lyrics to ‘Deck The Halls’ work with the music from ‘War Pigs.’

Aaron Gage is the musician, and he breaks down how he put this mashup together.

I’ll bet you never realized how rhythmically similar the lyrics to these 2 songs work out. So here’s a little clip of me mashing them up together! To those asking for a longer version, I made this as a quick fun little project in about 2 hours after noticing the similarities between the 2 songs. Trust me when I say I chose the best part of both songs where they sync up like this. The words and match ups only go so far in an 8 minute long song. I worried it might go stale of using too much of it, which may have resulted in overkill. So please enjoy it for what it is! I’ll be sure to keep everyone updated with new ones that pop up. You’re all beautiful.