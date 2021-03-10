DEAF BLIND ONTARIO – COME TO YOUR SENSES FUNDRAISER

5 Days. 5 Senses. 5 Challenges.

Engage your senses in a fun and creative way! Choose up to 5 inspiring challenges over 5 days and fundraise for DeafBlind Ontario Foundation. It’s all based on the 5 senses, so join us as an individual or team for this exciting event.

Come to Your Senses participants may choose from a wide selection of creative, sensory ideas or create their own. Leading up to event week, March 8-12, 2021, individuals and teams will collect pledges online from their friends, family and networks. Then, during each of the 5 days, post your daily challenge on social media along with the hashtags #ComeToYourSenses #CTYSChallenge.

Pledges will be collected on the CanadaHelps Peer-2-Peer (online) platform. This platform makes it easy to join your team page, set up your personal fundraising page, for friends to make pledges and for you to watch your success grow! It’s really easy! Then, invite your friends, families, and contacts to support you online through email, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Website/Event Link: https://deafblindontario.com/events/come-to-your-senses/