‘Deadpool 2’ director David Leitch says he has ‘crazy ideas” for a potential third movie

David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2, has revealed that he has “crazy ideas” for a potential third film in the franchise.

At Comic Con in San Diego, while introducing the premiere of his film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Leitch explained that he’s unsure of the future of the Deadpool series, but he hopes to see it make its return. “In everybody’s world, everybody wants to make it,” Leitch explains of the future of the movie series, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

“So, if I was ever approached to make Deadpool 3, my answer would be, ‘Hell yes,’ but I think there’s a lot of things going on in the shake-up with Fox and Disney and where that whole Marvel world after Endgame is gonna be.”

Leitch even went on to explain his thoughts for where the series could go. “I have a lot of ideas but I’m keeping them close to my vest so, if they ever come and I’m grateful enough for them to call, I can share all my crazy ideas,” the director stated.