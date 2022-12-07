Canadian Blood Services Needs Donations

Just because the holidays are fast approaching doesn’t mean the need for blood goes away. Each year, December proves to be a difficult time to fill appointments. This year, the Canadian Blood Services have over 500 appointments to fill before the new year.

As always, individuals can book an appointment to donate online. Each appointment will take roughly an hour and a half of your time, but the rewards are far greater. There’s nothing more generous than donating your time and effort to help save lives.

But that isn’t the only way to give …

The Partners For Life Program

For the past few years, Canadian Blood Services has run the Partners For Life program. Through this program, friends, family, businesses, organizations, and community groups can adopt a day to donate blood as a team. This is an excellent bonding experience and a great way to build memories together.

For businesses and organizations, donating as a team can also have a positive impact on your success. Not only is it an excellent way to fulfill your social responsibility objectives, but it can also help boost sales. In fact, 78% of Canadians are more likely to buy from a business that visibly supports donations.

Can I Donate?

To be eligible to give blood, you must be in good health and able to perform day-to-day activities. You must also be over 17, though, for those under 23, there are weight and height requirements.

If you are a return donor, you must wait 56 days (84 days for females) to give whole blood. To donate plasma, you can visit every 6 to 14 days, depending on the program. And for platelets, you can donate every 14 days.

For more thorough eligibility guidelines, head to the Canadian Blood Services website to take their eligibility quiz.

Donating blood is an incredibly generous act and one that many Canadians choose to take part in. This December, show your support for those in need by lending your time and effort to help save lives.

If you would like to join a team, we have teamed up with KOOL FM to adopt December 20 as our Day To Give and invite all of our staff, family, friends, and listeners to join in. You can find our team at online or on the GiveBlood App under Rock 95 – KOOL FM – BARRIE.