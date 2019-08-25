David Gilmour’s Sells Guitar Collection for 21.5 Million

Our friend David Gilmour from Pink Floyd has decided the time has come. It’s time for the famed guitar player to sell off his entire guitar collection. All the proceeds are being given to ClientEarth, a global organization that says it is a “charity that uses the power of law to protect the planet and the people who live on it”.

For some of the highlights of the auction, check out the account below on twitter, including the legendary strat, that created one of the most loved Floyd songs, “Money”.