David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ Redone for Anniversary of Moon Landing

Ten, Nine, Eight, Seven, Six, Five, Four, Three, Two, One, Lift off

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music

It’s been 50 years since David Bowie released ‘Space Oddity’ and 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing.

To celebrate, Bowie’s Space Oddity video has been revamped to include never-before-seen footage of him performing Space Oddity at his 50th birthday concert at Madison Square Garden in 1997.

It also features producer Tony Visconti’s new 2019 mix of Space Oddity.

The video premiered over the weekend at a NASA event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Check out the promo.

