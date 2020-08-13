David Blaine To Livestream Himself flying Through the air Holding Balloons

Magician David Blaine will be attempting his first live stunt in almost 10 years at the end of the month. He will be floating through the air suspended by a cluster of balloons (think the floating house in “Up”) across the Hudson river from New Jersey to New York City. The entire stunt will be livestreamed on YouTube on August 31st.

This stunt has been 10 years in the making.

Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights. #DavidBlaineAscension, August 31st only on @YouTube Join me on the ascent: https://t.co/bVy2WU5kvM #youtubeoriginals pic.twitter.com/eke9hZ8zOq — David Blaine (@davidblaine) August 12, 2020

(cover photo via @davidblaine Twitter)