David Blaine To Livestream Himself flying Through the air Holding Balloons

The event goes down...er....UP...August 31st

Magician David Blaine will be attempting his first live stunt in almost 10 years at the end of the month. He will be floating through the air suspended by a cluster of balloons (think the floating house in “Up”) across the Hudson river from New Jersey to New York City. The entire stunt will be livestreamed on YouTube on August 31st.

(cover photo via @davidblaine Twitter)

