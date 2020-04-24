Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins Get Some Help For A Version of Times Like These

Times Like These is an ageless tune. Been one of my favourite Foo songs since it came out in 2002. Everlong and Best of You round out the podium. Anyway I’ve said it before Dave Grohl has chronic Good Guy Syndrome — he’s riddled with it. Never heard a bad thing about him and he is in the news a lot. It’s impressive. And honestly it’s no shock here that Dave Grohl reached out to some other musicians, asked them all to sing Times Like These while in isolation and then they threw them all together, and it turned out great.

Enjoy below.