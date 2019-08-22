Listen Live

Dave Grohl responds to rumours that he’s featured on the upcoming Queens of the Stone Age record

After ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons teased he is working with Josh Homme and Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has responded to rumours that he’s featured on the forthcoming Queens Of The Stone Age album.

Earlier in the year, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons teased that he had been working with Queens Of The Stoneage on their follow up to Villains, explaining that Grohl also took part in the sessions. Now, Grohl has shutdown the rumours revolving around the project.

 

“You know, I never fucking mentioned that I’m on the new Queens record. I’m not on the new Queens record,” Grohl told NME. “You know what Josh and I have been doing together? Riding motorcycles and eating waffles. That’s it. Let me tell you, it’s a fun morning. We’ve done it more than a few times and it’s pretty fucking great.”

Grohl explains that he does wish he was playing on the album, but at the moment, their relationship is purely personal.

