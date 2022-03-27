Dave Grohl Introduces Taylor Hawkins For The Final Time At Lollapalooza Argentina 2022

Dave Grohl introduces Taylor Hawkins during his final concert with Foo Fighters 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bpGWO9iIj5 — Consequence (@consequence) March 27, 2022

The news broke Friday. The tributes have been pouring in all weekend and will continue into the week. Taylor Hawkins died in his hotel room in Colombia at the age of 50, and the above video is the last set he played. Dave Grohl has played hundreds if not thousands of shows with Taylor Hawkins, yet when Dave introduces his friend on stage it feels unrehearsed and completely genuine. What a friendship, that is evident in just ten seconds of that clip. Losing anyone who impacted your life is tough, but when it’s a musician we need to feel grateful that we can still listen to their music to remember and marvel at.



Here is the full Lollapalooza set in Argentina on March 20th.