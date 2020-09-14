Listen Live

Dave Grohl Honours Young Drummer

Foo Fighters front man writes a song for Nandi

By Host Blogs, Music

Another reason why Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters is one of our big musical hero’s is ability to reach out and touch people.  Recently a young 10 year old girl drummer phenom named Nadi Bushnell posted out a video of herself playing the drums along to some older Foo Fighter’s songs…

To which Dave Grohl responded…

…and now we here word today that Dave Grhol has taken things a step further and written a song for Nandi.

You gotta know she’ll get her chance to perform with Dave one day, and we’ll all look forward to the day that happens.

 

