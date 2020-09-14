Dave Grohl Honours Young Drummer

Another reason why Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters is one of our big musical hero’s is ability to reach out and touch people. Recently a young 10 year old girl drummer phenom named Nadi Bushnell posted out a video of herself playing the drums along to some older Foo Fighter’s songs…

My dream is to one day jam with Dave Grohl, @taylorhawkins and all the @foofighters! Mr Grohl I would love to have a drum battle with you! I LOVE Everlong it’s really hard to play as it’s so fast but so much FUN! #foofighters pic.twitter.com/Pmdhvl57uu — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) August 17, 2020

To which Dave Grohl responded…

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,

Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

…and now we here word today that Dave Grhol has taken things a step further and written a song for Nandi.

Ok @Nandi_Bushell….Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

You gotta know she’ll get her chance to perform with Dave one day, and we’ll all look forward to the day that happens.