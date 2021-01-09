Dave Grohl Gets “The Nicest F—-ing Guitar!” After Loaning The Rock Throne

You may remember back in 2015 Dave Grohl broke his leg on stage and in order to continue the tour, he had the famous Rock Throne built.

A decked out chair with lights, speakers, guitar necks, and it moved over the stage so Dave could still get close to the crowds. I was lucky enough to catch the show in Edmonton and it was everything you would want from a Foo show.

Here’s a video I grabbed of the throne in action!

But what happened to the epic chair after the tour?

Well Axl Rose borrowed it and went on tour with Guns and Roses and AC/DC with the chair, and in order to thank Dave, he got Slash to go out and pick out Dave a guitar, kinda something like this.

Slash got him a early-’60s Gibson ES 335 Dot, basically Dave describes it as “the nicest f—-ing guitar I have ever played in my life. It was an incredibly kind and classy gesture, and I was very appreciative.” in his interview with Classic Rock magazine, he then goes on to joke he should start a new business “Thrones R’ Us”.

The only problem with that business idea? We need more rock stars to break their legs to see this thing in action….