Dave Grohl Confirms New Foo Fighters Album Is Completed

Everytime Dave Grohl’s name pops in the news, it is always good. Never a blemish, whether he is bringing up a kid on stage to play with his band, or even joining another band on stage for a performance, Dave Grohl has never had a blemish on his resume. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters’ debut album, so what should a band do to celebrate that? Well most bands that have been together that long seem to release a best of album, but not Dave Grohl and the Foos. They have announced that a new album has been recorded and is completed and we can expect it….sometime. Dave was recently on a podcast with Bill Simmons’ and announced this news, but didn’t shed any light on a timeline. However, it is February, so assuming later on this year would not be outrageous. Grohl also mentioned there is a riff on the new album that he has been working on for 25 years! Something he first played in his basement back in seattle in the 90s!

Dave Grohl did speak of another project which is a a docomuntary which focuses on the stories and experiences band’s have as they travel across the country in vans. Years go Sonic Highway was released with Dave Grohl starring in it and it’s definitely worth the watch.

2020 is going to be a big year for the Foos!