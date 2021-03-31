Listen Live

Dave Grohl Breaks Down The Story Of ‘Everlong’ Before Acoustic Version

Grohl Performed at Oates Song Fest 7908 a fundraiser for Feeding America

Dave Grohl, the nicest man in rock n roll, took part in the Oates Song Fest 7908, a fundraiser for Feeding America. If you are a Foo Fighters Fan, ‘Everlong’ has to be in your top 10, if not top 5 songs they have ever released. Now we get the story, as told by Dave, of where the song came from, what has happening in his world at the time, what he thought of the song as a drummer first, and shares how the rest of the band responded when he shared it with them for the first time.

