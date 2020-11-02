Listen Live

Dave Chappelle to host Post-Election Saturday Night Live this Weekend

The Election is on November 3rd

Dave Chappelle is once again taking on the post-election Saturday Night Live hosting duties this coming weekend.

This won’t be his first time hosting after an election. His SNL hosting debut happened to be in 2016 after Donald Trump became President.

His monologue was 11 minutes long that time.

That appearance on SNL also earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

We will see how long his monologue ends up being this time around. He might have a little bit more to say.

