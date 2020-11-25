Dave Chappelle Has a Message For His Fans About ‘Chappelle Show’
Netflix has pulled 'Chappelle Show' from their
Dave Chappelle released an 18 minute video addressing his fans and the turmoil he went through and is still going through regarding ‘Chappelle Show.’ He urges his fans to refrain from streaming his show as due to a contract he signed years ago he does not get paid for when the show is streamed. Dave praises Netflix for removing the show from their streaming service after he broke down the situation— he explains everything thoroughly in the video below.