1pm-3pm

Dan Janssen Campaign Kickoff

Join Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte NDP candidate Dan Janssen and members of Team Janssen as they launch the 2019 federal election campaign.

Dan and the New Democrats are committed to building a country that works better for ordinary, hard-working people — not just for those at the very top.

Stop by to meet the candidate, ask questions or see how you can join the movement for a fairer country. Dan and some volunteers will follow the event with some door-knocking near the downtown core.