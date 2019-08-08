On Thursday, August 8, Dairy Queen Canada’s Miracle Treat Day will continue to make miracles happen for children in hospitals across Canada. For the 17th year running, participating Dairy Queen Canada locations will donate net proceeds, from all Blizzard Treats sold, to 12 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals nationwide.

On average, 35,000 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital each week. That’s 5,000 per day or 62 per minute. To support these children and their families, Dairy Queen staff, volunteers and stakeholders come together to highlight Miracle Treat Day and help raise funds.

“As an extremely valued partner of Children’s Miracle Network in Canada since 1984, Dairy Queen has contributed over $39 million to 12 children’s hospitals across Canada, giving thousands of kids a better, brighter future,” said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations, the non-profit which runs Children’s Miracle Network in Canada. “With every dollar raised on August 8th, Dairy Queen is making a personal impact in the lives of Canadian children and helping us achieve our ultimate vision – if we change the health of children, we will change the health of Canada.”

“At Dairy Queen Canada we see our role as serving communities, whether that’s providing families a place to make memories and enjoy a treat in the summer, or through our partnership with Children’s Miracle Network,” said Candida Ness, Senior Director of Marketing, Dairy Queen Canada. “We are so proud of our ability to support Miracle Treat Day and we’re grateful for the tireless work that our franchisees do year-round to make this happen.”

