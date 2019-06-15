Daddy and Kids Connection!
Daddy and kids connection!
11am – 2pm
It is a fun and easy doing painting program, come with your children and select any image you like, we have artist teacher will offer you step by step guide.
Need register ahead, $5/people, need to bring your own bottle.
Accept e-transfer to info@artwonderfull.com or you are welcome to donate to : www.artwonderfull.com, you will find donation button on the website page at the top right side of the bar.
Total 16 spots only!
Jenny
647 287 6851