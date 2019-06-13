Listen Live

Courtney Love claims she saw Kurt Cobain’s ghost and he spoke to her

She recalls a time she saw Cobain in a chair for a moment

By Entertainment

In an interview with Interview Magazine, Courtney Love has claimed that she once saw the ghost of her late husband, Kurt Cobain, and he spoke to her.

 

The interview saw Love being asked 20 questions by a variety of notable musicians and fashion figures, such as Debbie Harry, Lana Del Rey, Michael Kors, and Marilyn Manson. When actor Joshua Boone’s turn came around, he asked Love, “Have you ever seen a ghost?”

“When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances and Edward [Norton], I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment,” Love explained in the interview. “He said hi to me and then he left.”

Related posts

Rush announces new concert film ‘Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019’

Radiohead responds to hackers by releasing 18 hours of unheard material from ‘OK Computer’

John Turturro Has Completed A ‘Big Lebowski’ Spin-Off Based On Just Character Jesus Quintana

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Celebrate ‘Californication’ With Double LP Picture Disc Reissue

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Asks Canadians To Trash Talk

Big Wreck Guitarist Brian Doherty Has Passed Away After A Battle With Cancer

Daughters In Forthcoming ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ Film Have Been Cast

WATCH: James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett Play “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Game 3

Watch: Mumford & Sons drops inspirational new video for ‘Woman’