Courtney Love claims she saw Kurt Cobain’s ghost and he spoke to her

In an interview with Interview Magazine, Courtney Love has claimed that she once saw the ghost of her late husband, Kurt Cobain, and he spoke to her.

The interview saw Love being asked 20 questions by a variety of notable musicians and fashion figures, such as Debbie Harry, Lana Del Rey, Michael Kors, and Marilyn Manson. When actor Joshua Boone’s turn came around, he asked Love, “Have you ever seen a ghost?”

“When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances and Edward [Norton], I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment,” Love explained in the interview. “He said hi to me and then he left.”