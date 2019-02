Community Conversations: Inclusion and Diversity

Monday, February 25

7:30-8:30

Free

Barrie Public Library – Downtown Branch 60 Worsley St

Join facilitator Beth Foster for a conversation about Our Mosaic Lives, Michèle Newton’s personal “Back to Black” journey. Through her own and her participants’ lived experiences, Michèle will share insights and ideas around diversity and inclusion. In partnership with Barrie Public Library.