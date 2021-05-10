Comedian Predicts What Conversations Will Be Like For Next Few Months

Comedian Nick Smith made a video of what we can expect conversations to be like over the next few months while most people are getting vaccinated. It may have even started already. I’ve noticed anyone that get’s the vaccine is very vocal and wants to tell you they got it, and also if their spouse hasn’t got it yet, they always tell me the date of when that’s happening too.

The skit was so good, I believe SNL writer’s saw it and copies it a bit? You decide.