Comedian Pranks Interviewers Over Zoom

At this point, I am surprised to see original ‘zoom humour.’ Saturday Night Live has done multiple skits, we have seen random animals jump on screen, we all now, finally, understand the mute button, how much more could possibly be done? Well how about getting interviewed while ordering at a drive thru? Or being in the shower while you are getting asked questions about a possible position? His name is Asif Khan and he has loads of clips on his tik tok channel, surprised to see how nice some people are and actually stay on the call.