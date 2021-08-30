COME TRY RINGETTE EVENT – HOSTED BY THE BARRIE RINGETTE ASSOCIATION

The Barrie Ringette Association will be hosting a Come Try Ringette event on Sunday, September 12, from 11:00 am to 11:50 am at the Holly Community Centre in Barrie. This is a FREE event for ages 3 and up.

Children will have the chance to try ringette or get a feel for skating for the first time in a fun and safe environment. You are required to bring a helmet, skates and winter or hockey gloves. We will provide the sticks and rings. There will be off-ice activities for the children as well as snacks. There will aslo be a brief information session explaining the programs we offer (Learn to Skate or ringette).

For further information, please contact Karen Bunting at kduguay6@hotmail.com. Come early so we can insure that your child is properly equiped and so you can watch some of our young athletes play the game.

See you at the rink!