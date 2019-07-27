Come Service Dogs- Buddy Paddles Simcoe

Get your paddle board ready for Buddy Paddles Simcoe!

Saturday July 27th grab your own stand up paddle boards, canoes or kayaks and join COPE Service Dogs for a tour along Lake Simcoe.

Starting spots include:

Centennial Beach (25 km to the finish)

End of Big Bay Point Road (10 km to finish)

Friday Harbour Public Beach (5 km to finish)

Leonard’s Beach (join in for the last 2 kms)

This event is geared for all experience levels.

A $50 donation will get you your spot (you pick the kilometers), a BBQ lunch at the After Party, PLUS a ballot to win an Infinity Wide Aquatic Stand Up Paddle Board!

The public and paddles are all invited to the After Party the same day after the tour at Leonard’s Beach in Innisfil, with a BBQ, music, dog demos, photo booth, and you can meet the COPE Dogs. PLUS bring your our dog out to join the festivities at the After Party.

If you are interested in fundraising for us, we can send you your personalized link that you can share with friends and family.

For every $50 raised your name will be entered into a draw for a Infinity Wide Aquatic 10’8 x 33” Blue All around board – value $1500.

For more details and to register, click HERE.