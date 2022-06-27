Colorado Avalanche Won The Stanley Cup and Immediately Dented It

This is not the first time, and it certainly won’t be the last. The Stanley Cup has been thrown, sunk, beat, and dropped numerous times throughout the years — we usually just don’t have video of it. This is what happened last night after the Avs beat the Lightning in Game 6.

That’s the keeper of the Cup, Phil Pritchard, and his job to look after and care for the Cup. Moments after handing it over you can see what can happen when the most sacred trophy gets into new hands. You can also tell that Phil, isn’t too worried about it. When you’ve been doing for as long as he has, whatever happens on night 1, isn’t going to be the worst of it so worrying right away won’t do any good.