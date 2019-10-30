Collingwood Daycare Supports Local Food Bank

On now until October 31st at 9 PM, Elsie’s Daycare in Collingwood is hosting a free, family-friendly Halloween display.

Along with some sweet treats and the display itself, Elsie’s Daycare is collecting non-perishable food donations for the local Collingwood Food Bank. This event is a fantastic opportunity for kids to have some fun while learning about the importance of giving back to the community.

