Collingwood Daycare Supports Local Food Bank

With Their 14th Annual Halloween Display

By Local

On now until October 31st at 9 PM, Elsie’s Daycare in Collingwood is hosting a free, family-friendly Halloween display.

Along with some sweet treats and the display itself, Elsie’s Daycare is collecting non-perishable food donations for the local Collingwood Food Bank. This event is a fantastic opportunity for kids to have some fun while learning about the importance of giving back to the community.

Check out all the details here.

