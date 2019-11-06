Listen Live

Colin Farrell in talks to play Penguin in ‘The Batman’

Actor Colin Farrell is in talks to play legendary villain Penguin in the Matt Reeves-directed The BatmanDeadline reports. If negotiations go as planned, Farrell will join Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in the Warner Bros. picture.

Reports also indicate that Andy Serkis is in discussions to play Bruce Wayne’s butler and confidant Alfred Pennyworth in the film.

The last actor to portray Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in a live-action Batman film was Danny DeVito in the 1992 Tim Burton-directed sequel Batman Returns.

