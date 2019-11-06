Colin Farrell in talks to play Penguin in ‘The Batman’

Actor Colin Farrell is in talks to play legendary villain Penguin in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman, Deadline reports. If negotiations go as planned, Farrell will join Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman in the Warner Bros. picture.

Reports also indicate that Andy Serkis is in discussions to play Bruce Wayne’s butler and confidant Alfred Pennyworth in the film.

Colin Farrell In Talks To Play Penguin, Rounding Out ‘The Batman’ Villain Trio https://t.co/J628hTJhJ8 pic.twitter.com/dFTWK2IByu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 5, 2019

The last actor to portray Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in a live-action Batman film was Danny DeVito in the 1992 Tim Burton-directed sequel Batman Returns.

Image via Flickr/Gage Skidmore