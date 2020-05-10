CMHA Mental Health Week May 4-10, 2020

The Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) annual Mental Health Week is May 4-10, 2020. Every May, people in Canadian communities, schools, workplaces and legislatures rally around CMHA Mental Health Week. First marked by CMHA in 1951, 2020 marks the 69th annual Mental Health Week. Mental Health Week helps to shift societal beliefs and perceptions about mental health. It helps promote behaviours and attitudes that foster well-being, support good mental health and create a culture of understanding and acceptance. The theme of this year’s Mental Health Week is social connection. Connecting with other people and our communities does not just feel good. It is good for our mental health. It’s common in our society to ask people how they are. Unfortunately, it’s also common not to provide—or expect—a truthful answer. It’s common in Canada to say we’re fine, even when we don’t really mean it. As we face the COVID-19 global pandemic, we need each other now more than ever. It’s time to #GetReal about how we feel and lean on others for support. This Mental Health Week, let us say more than just “I’m fine.” Let’s have real conversations with our friends, neighbours and coworkers about how we’re all really doing. We are in this together. get involved- Visit www.mentalhealthweek.ca for info and tools about CMHA Mental Health Week. Connect with us on social media using the hashtags #GetReal and #mentalhealthweek

