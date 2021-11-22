Listen Live

Christmas Tree Sale

  • November 27, 2021
  • 14 Finlay Mill Rd, Midhurst

South Springwater Firefighters Association has their annual Christmas Tree Sale kicking off November 27th with their Christmas Tree Party!

Drop by Madison Taylor Residential & Commercial Designs in Midhurst and enjoy for FREE from 12pm-4pm; hot drinks, cookies and brownies, see Sparky and firetrucks, participate in crafts at the Springwater Library and take advantage of a photobooth with Santa!

COVID Safety measures will be in place.

CASH only.

All proceeds  raised help local charities.

Christmas Tree Sale Hours:

Monday to Friday 5pm-8pm

Saturday & Sunday 9am-6pm

