Christmas Tree Sale
South Springwater Firefighters Association has their annual Christmas Tree Sale kicking off November 27th with their Christmas Tree Party!
Drop by Madison Taylor Residential & Commercial Designs in Midhurst and enjoy for FREE from 12pm-4pm; hot drinks, cookies and brownies, see Sparky and firetrucks, participate in crafts at the Springwater Library and take advantage of a photobooth with Santa!
COVID Safety measures will be in place.
CASH only.
All proceeds raised help local charities.
Christmas Tree Sale Hours:
Monday to Friday 5pm-8pm
Saturday & Sunday 9am-6pm