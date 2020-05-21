Chris Pratt’s Son Accidently Deletes 51,000 Unread Emails

51,000 unread emails!? And then accidently deleted? This would never happen to me. The most I’ve ever had is high double digits. I deal with them so I always have a manageable inbox. Chris Pratt who likely gets more emails than me — is also opposite in terms of the fact that he doesn’t open unread emails. While we are finding productive ways to use our time Chris Pratt decided to tackle his inbox. Which didn’t last very long because his son — so he claims — clicked the delete button and they all were magically gone. Whether or not that happened — it’s funny — and really a power move for parents around the world — blame your kids. Power Move as old as time.