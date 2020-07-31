Chris Cornell’s Daughter, Toni, Covers Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’ in Lolla2020 Stream

This August long weekend things are wildly different than normal, however Lollapalooza decided not to cancel like many other festival’s –but rather dig into their vault for some past performances as well as sprinkle in some new ones. The festival is streamed on Youtube for free usually, and that hasn’t changed. All weekend long you can catch performances from some of music’s biggest stars, and also some surprise performances as well, like one last night from Toni Cornell who did a cover of Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’, have a listen below.

Have a look at the line-up for tonight here.

Follow this link to stream Lolla2020 all weekend long.