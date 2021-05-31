Listen Live

Chivalry Is Alive And Well At The Ballpark

He was raised right

At first glance you might see this video and think “well, that’s from years ago!”  And that’s because you don’t see mask’s, however this is the States and it feels like they are light years ahead of us in terms of lifting restrictions and vaccinations so their citizens can enjoy a ball game at full capacity like we were used to.

Anyway — that’s not the story here. Watch the video and you’ll see a true gentleman at work.

 

