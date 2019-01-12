Listen Live

Chip Out of Winter

Special Golf Fundraiser Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters!

By Host Blogs, Local

Image result for smith brothers baseballThis Thursday, if you like to golf, Smith Brother’s Baseball Central is holding a special indoor golf event from 9am until 1:30pm in support of Big Brothers-Big Sisters of The Georgian Triangle.

You can enjoy various golf challenges and fun competitions throughout the event including putting, chipping, and driving competitions with prizes to be won.  Plus, Smith Brothers Baseball Central’s Golf instructor Debbie Clum will be at there sharing her many golf tips and offering up some video feedback on your golf swing throughout the day.  All ages are welcome to participate in this event.  There will also be a silent auction and raffle  as well.

You can win big with the various challenges, find amazing deals at the silent auction table, and pick up some valuable golf tips while helping to  support Big Brothers-Big Sisters at the same time.

If you have any questions contact Smith Brother’s Baseball Central at 705-424-0427 or visit their web page.

 

