CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

During the month of September, we bring awareness to the thousands of children with cancer

More than 10,000 children are living with cancer in Canada today

Over 4000 of those children are living in Ontario

Over 50 of those children are right here in Simcoe County

Each year 1,700 new cases are diagnosed

Cancer patients require blood and blood products to support their treatments

Patients like Emma : Emma was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at just 13 months old. She endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy and an 18-hour surgery that required a blood transfusion. Today, she is a happy three-year-old.Her parents Amanda and Craig are hoping you will donate blood for Emma and children like her this month.

Kool FM/Rock 95 is encouraging staff to donate during the campaign. Group donations can be scheduled, and all Barrie and area residents are encouraged to get involved by donating blood at a local donation event.

If you are not eligible to donate blood, consider making a financial donation to Sick Kids Hospital or Candlelighters Simcoe, an organization that supports Simcoe County families with children at various stages of the childhood cancer journey.

To book an appointment, Click HERE.