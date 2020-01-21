Listen Live

Check out this total monster who cuts long books in half to make them more portable

This Is A Crime

By Entertainment

The science of virality can often be explained in simple terms: Cats and memes are true rulers. Sometimes, though, it’s something truly awful that captures attention online and spreads for the purpose of shaming its purveyor.

Enter: The Book Murderer.

One Twitter user posted a photo of long books he’s cut in half to make them more portable. Should he be locked up for eternity? Yes, absolutely. In this case, Infinite Jest is best left not read. Check out “book murderer” Alex Christofi below.

Perhaps it was done for the purpose of creating a viral meme. Still, it’s unforgivable! Get an e-reader, you monster.

Christofi was dragged in his replies, and rightfully so. He appears to be taking it in stride, so there’s that.

 

 

Related posts

Rush Members Thankful for Receiving so Much Love After Neil Peart’s Death

Pearl Jam reveals track list for new album ‘Gigaton’

*LISTEN* New Green Day

Watch: A new trailer for the Ozzy Osbourne documentary film is here

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2020

Listen: The Tragically Hip’s Gord Sinclair Releases Two New Tracks, Announces Debut Solo Album ‘Taxi Dancers’

Oscar Nominations Announced

New Ozzy feat. Elton John Has Arrived

WWE Ice Cream Bars are Making a Comeback