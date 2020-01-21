Check out this total monster who cuts long books in half to make them more portable

The science of virality can often be explained in simple terms: Cats and memes are true rulers. Sometimes, though, it’s something truly awful that captures attention online and spreads for the purpose of shaming its purveyor.

Enter: The Book Murderer.

One Twitter user posted a photo of long books he’s cut in half to make them more portable. Should he be locked up for eternity? Yes, absolutely. In this case, Infinite Jest is best left not read. Check out “book murderer” Alex Christofi below.

Yesterday my colleague called me a ‘book murderer’ because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me? pic.twitter.com/VQUUdJMpwT — Alex Christofi (@alex_christofi) January 21, 2020

Perhaps it was done for the purpose of creating a viral meme. Still, it’s unforgivable! Get an e-reader, you monster.

Christofi was dragged in his replies, and rightfully so. He appears to be taking it in stride, so there’s that.

Yesterday my colleague called me a ‘vinyl murderer’ because I cut long records in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me? — Chicken Chelsea (@rollupthebrim) January 21, 2020