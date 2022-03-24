Listen Live

Charging an Electric Car Could be as Fast as Pumping Gas Soon

From 10 hours to three minutes

By Morning Show, Tech, Uncategorized

There are more and more electric vehicles popping up on the roads. By 2035 the federal government has announced they will ban the sales of gasoline-fueled vehicles.

Currently electric vehicles take about 10 hours to charge fully at home. Even the fastest supercharging stations take about 20-40 minutes to fully recharge vehicles.

Scientists have been looking for answers in quantum physics.  A quantum battery that contains multiple cells can cut the battery charge time from 10 hours at home to about 3 minutes and from 30 minutes at the super charging stations to mere seconds.

There’s a long way to go before these technologies can be implemented in practice, but the news is promising for sure.

A visual illustration of today’s electric vehicle vs future vehicles based on quantum battery technologies. (photo via Institute for Basic Science)

Related posts

Have You Been Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ Wrong This Whole Time?

Voting is Open for The Worst Roads in Ontario

Concerts are back at The Kee to Bala

‘Maury’ Ending after 31 Years

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Keep Dolly Parton on 2022 Ballot

Mike Myers Has A New Comedy Show on Netflix

Kiss’ Paul Stanley Ranked his Top 11 Lead Singers of All Time

Def Leppard Will Be in A Netflix Movie

*Watch* Chicago Prepares For St. Patrick’s Day By Dyeing Their River Green