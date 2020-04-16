Chamber Trip to Spain – April 16, 2020

Date and Time

Thursday Apr 16, 2020 – Tuesday Apr 28, 2020

Location

SPAIN

Madrid

Sevilla

Granada

Valencia

Barcelona

Fees/Admission

$3099 CAD for members*

$3199 CAD for non-members*

$799 CAD single person supplement

* based on minimum of 20 people booked

Join us to experience the TREASURES OF SPAIN with the Barrie Chamber of Commerce! 12 amazing days that you will remember for a lifetime!

We will be hosting a travel information night on

Tuesday, September 24th from 6-7 at the Barrie Chamber Office!

Tour some of the most famous destinations in Spain on this 12-day journey! You will start your trip in Madrid, the capital of Spain, where you will experience a city full of passion and life. On your way to Cordoba visit La Mancha, the land of Don Quijote. Continue to Sevilla, the birthplace of Spanish conquerors and where you will discover the traditional Spanish lifestyle and appreciate the beauty of Spain. Andalucía is known for bullfights, flamenco, tapas warm-hearted and passionate people and colourful fiestas. Discover Alhambra, a marvellous complex of palaces and fortresses and revive the Moorish history of Granada. When you want to come back to the present and be in the moment you can experience the cosmopolitan city

of Barcelona.

Click Here for Full Itinerary and more Information:

https://www.indus.travel/tour/treasures-of-spain-with-barrie-chamber-of-commerce

Contact Bonnie at Great Adventures Travel for more information:

bgundert@tpi.ca

705-252-8012