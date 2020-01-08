Chamber Orientation Session – Wednesday January 8, 2020

Date and Time

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020

5:00PM to 7:00PM

Location

Barrie Chamber of Commerce

121 Commerce Park Drive, Unit A Barrie ON L4N 8X1

Fees/Admission

There is no charge for this event

Please join us for our Chamber Orientation session on Wednesday, January 8th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, sponsored by Ledgers Barrie South

The event will be hosted at the Barrie Chamber of Commerce. You will enjoy tasty appetizers, a great networking mixer, get a brief overview on what the Chamber has to offer, and training on how to get the most out of your membership. Grab your business cards and put your networking hat on because this is one meet-up not to be missed!