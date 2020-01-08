Chamber Orientation Session – Wednesday January 8, 2020
Date and Time
Wednesday, January 8th, 2020
5:00PM to 7:00PM
Location
Barrie Chamber of Commerce
121 Commerce Park Drive, Unit A Barrie ON L4N 8X1
Fees/Admission
There is no charge for this event
Please join us for our Chamber Orientation session on Wednesday, January 8th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, sponsored by Ledgers Barrie South
The event will be hosted at the Barrie Chamber of Commerce. You will enjoy tasty appetizers, a great networking mixer, get a brief overview on what the Chamber has to offer, and training on how to get the most out of your membership. Grab your business cards and put your networking hat on because this is one meet-up not to be missed!