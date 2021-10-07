Cat Freaks Out When They Find Out They Are The Father
A shining moment for the internet
The internet has moments of incredible creativity (among other things) and this is one of those great moments. You’ve seen a video of someone receiving the news that they are in fact the father on one of Maury’s trademark DNA test bits and this cat received that same news and acted the same way most humans do on that show.
@mrgato312
You are the father…. #mauryshow #youarethefather #cameraman #mrgato312 #catsoftiktok #running