Carrot Fest Weekend

One of the Top 100 Events to take in during the summer months is happening this weekend in the Town of Bradford West-Gwillimbury. The celebration of all things carrot officially gets underway Friday and the celebration continues all throughout the day Saturday in Bradford’s downtown area and also at the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre.

Established in 1998, Carrot Fest grew out of open air markets held on weekends to become a celebration of the region’s agricultural heritage with it’s lush black soil spread throughout the Holland Marsh and surrounding area and has become one of Canada’s largest carrot-producing regions and is also the ‘Heart of the Vegetable Industry’ in our regional area.

Over the years, the festival has grown to attract people from far and wide who come to enjoy some of the many activities, displays and entertainment that happen during the two day event. You’ll find the main street lined with tons of vendors, a kid’s zone with inflatables and games, live entertainment on the Main Stage all through the day. Everything from a Fire Guy Show to a Rolling Stones tribute act. There’s live entertainment continuously. There’s also busker’s, break-dancer demo’s, BMX bike stunt shows, PWA Wrestling, flying Aqua-Dogs and tons more all going on at the same time.

Carrot Fest kicks off Friday afternoon and runs from from 4-10 and then all day Saturday from 9am-6pm. Come out to play. For event times and more details about Carrot Fest, click here.