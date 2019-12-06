Carjackers Abandon Stolen Car Because They Don’t Know How to Drive Stick

A recent carjacking in Toronto didn’t turn out as planned for the robbers. The incident occurred last month in Toronto at York University. According to the press release from the Toronto Police, two armed attackers (both minors) approached an older man who was returning to his car, which was parked in a secure parking lot at the school at 3 am. They put him in a headlock and pressed a gun to his stomach. He handed them his keys, phone, and wallet.

Apparently the pair went to the vehicle and tried to drive away in it…but realized it was stick shift and stole everything inside it and abandoning the car.

New anti-theft device for automobiles — drive stick. https://t.co/tqby2NDLAN — Robert Lee (@downtownrob88) December 5, 2019

(cover photo via Bill Abbott flickr)