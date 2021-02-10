Can’t Get Out for Valentines Day?

This Valentines Day will be different that any we have experienced in the past. With the Stay-at-Home orders continuing through next week, many Valentines couples won’t be able to take in a movie or a nice dinner out, but through it all you can still make it a very memorable day for your special someone. You can have a virtual singing Valentine video delivered right to the inbox of your sweetheart’s e-mail address on Valentine’s day.

The singing Valentine greeting is being put together by the Sugartones, a regionally based women’s a cappella group who love to share the gift of harmony, especially during special events like Valentines Day. Since the breakout of the pandemic, the only way the group has been able to sing together is virtually, so they are very happy to present this virtual singing surprise to your significant other, or anyone else who would love to hear from you on Valentine’s Day.

The Singing Valentine greeting will be sent to your sweetheart’s e-mail inbox on Valentine’s morning. The cost is just $20 with proceeds to help support the group continuing to function and you can order your personalized Singing Valentine greeting by clicking here. Also, if you like to sing yourself, you might want to consider joining the group virtually Monday nights on Zoom, or you can find them on Facebook at Sugartones Alliston or contact them by e-mail at sugartones2012@gmail.com