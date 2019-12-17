Cannabis Edibles are Legal in Canada Now…But You Can’t Get Them in Ontario Yet

If you’re looking to stuff some stockings with infused gummies or chocolate this Christmas, you’re out of luck. Edibles are officially legal in Canada now, but you won’t be able to get them in Ontario, Quebec or Alberta until January 2020.

First retailers in Ontario are set to receive products as early as January 6th after quality testing.

Retailers believe edibles will introduce a whole new group of customers to the industry who may not be comfortable smoking it.

(cover photo via Vaping360 flickr)