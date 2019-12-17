Listen Live

Cannabis Edibles are Legal in Canada Now…But You Can’t Get Them in Ontario Yet

Gonna have to stuff stockings with I.O.U.'s instead of edibles

By Morning Show

If you’re looking to stuff some stockings with infused gummies or chocolate this Christmas, you’re out of luck. Edibles are officially legal in Canada now, but you won’t be able to get them in Ontario, Quebec or Alberta until January 2020.

First retailers in Ontario are set to receive products as early as January 6th after quality testing.

Retailers believe edibles will introduce a whole new group of customers to the industry who may not be comfortable smoking it.

(cover photo via Vaping360 flickr)

Related posts

Airport Christmas Tree Made of Scissors, Knives, Lighters and Guns

New “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Trailer May Reveal Spoilers

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Expected to be Booed In First Game Back in Toronto

WATCH: Calgary Man Outruns Avalanche

WATCH: New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer is Here

WATCH: New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer is Here

Carjackers Abandon Stolen Car Because They Don’t Know How to Drive Stick

WATCH: Frisbee Rob Teaches Craig Frisbee Tricks…Craig Fails

Hasbro Releases New LONGER Monopoly Game