Canada’s largest auto show swings opens it’s doors at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this weekend and runs through February 23rd. The 10 day Canadian International Auto Show is our national showcase of all the best that the automotive world has to offer and for car and vehicle enthusiasts, there’s something for everyone. This year’s theme is Transformative Times.

If you’re into the latest innovations of electric and autonomous vehicles, luxury, sports cars, exotics, the brand new car and truck models coming out from all of the different manufactures, prototypes of the future and flashback’s to yesteryear, you’ll find it spread out over 600,000 square feet of dazzling displays at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

You can find the car of your dreams int he Exotica section, get a glimpse of what the future of cars, trucks and SUV’s will look like, you can even go Back to the Future to see the cars from the 80’s and 90’s, including a replica of the Delorian time machine made famous in the movie. There’s a tribute to McLaren Racing. There’s a Canadian-made Super-car that will make it’s debut a the show, the world’s most exclusive Bugatti, a celebration of the Canadian Military and so much more.

Getting to the show from Barrie, Bradford or Newmarket is a breeze using the Go Train which stops just steps away from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. You can plan your day and find out all the details by clicking here.