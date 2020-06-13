CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY RELAY FOR LIFE BARRIE/ORILLIA PRESENTS RELAY AT HOME

COVID-19 has affected us all, changing our world in unprecedented ways. This year, in response to the pandemic, the Canadian Cancer Society Relay For Life in Barrie/Orillia has been reimagined as Relay At Home – a new, fun and interactive way for you to support and honour Canadians affected by cancer from the comfort of your home.

By signing up and fundraising for Relay at Home, you help the Canadian Cancer Society continue offering vital support to those affected by cancer. Join Relay At Home participants from across the country on Saturday, June 13, from 7 – 9 PM EST Register today at relayforlife.ca.