Canada’s Wonderland is One of the World’s 100 Greatest Places
One of only two Canadian attractions to land on the list
TIME Magazine ranked the World’s 100 Greatest Places and Canada’s Wonderland landed a spot on the list thanks to it’s newest attraction: Yukon Striker. It’s the world’s tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster; standing 245 feet tall with top speeds of 128 km/h.
Canada’s Wonderland has been named one of the World’s 100 Greatest Places by @TIME Magazine! 🤩 🇨🇦🙌 https://t.co/MW0WImgqKI #yukonstriker pic.twitter.com/3w14Xgju7w
— Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) August 22, 2019
This is TIME’s second annual ranking and the list is compiled by gathering nominations in a variety of categories. They then evaluate each one based on “quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence”.
One more Canadian place landed on this list, Calgary’s Central Public Library.
Gallery: New images of Calgary's Central Public Library project: http://t.co/a2xrcJewVE #yyc #yyccc pic.twitter.com/03QR7JWhRF
— The Star Calgary (@thestarcalgary) September 23, 2014