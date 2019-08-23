Canada’s Wonderland is One of the World’s 100 Greatest Places

TIME Magazine ranked the World’s 100 Greatest Places and Canada’s Wonderland landed a spot on the list thanks to it’s newest attraction: Yukon Striker. It’s the world’s tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster; standing 245 feet tall with top speeds of 128 km/h.

This is TIME’s second annual ranking and the list is compiled by gathering nominations in a variety of categories. They then evaluate each one based on “quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence”.

One more Canadian place landed on this list, Calgary’s Central Public Library.

[cover photo via Enoch Leung flickr]