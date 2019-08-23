Listen Live

Canada’s Wonderland is One of the World’s 100 Greatest Places

One of only two Canadian attractions to land on the list

By Morning Show, Weird and Wonderful

TIME Magazine ranked the World’s 100 Greatest Places and Canada’s Wonderland landed a spot on the list thanks to it’s newest attraction: Yukon Striker. It’s the world’s tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster; standing 245 feet tall with top speeds of 128 km/h.

This is TIME’s second annual ranking and the list is compiled by gathering nominations in a variety of categories. They then evaluate each one based on “quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence”.

One more Canadian place landed on this list, Calgary’s Central Public Library.

[cover photo via Enoch Leung flickr]

Related posts

The Most Amazing Bellyflops from Norway’s 2019 Death Diving World Championships

Florida Man Covers Girlfriend’s Car with Dirt With End Loader Because She Won’t Answer His Question

Woman Burns Down Man’s House After Being Stood up for Booty Call

So Many People Wear Underwear Multiple Days in a Row

WATCH: Pedestrian Climbs Through Car Blocking Intersection to Cross the Street

‘Star Wars’ Barbies Are Coming

WATCH: Groom Gets so Drunk at His Wedding His Mother-In-Law Has to Feed Him

WATCH: Best Witness Ever Interviewed for a News Story

Mccaulay Culkin’s Response to Disney Planning a ‘Home Alone’ Reboot is The Thing You need to See Today