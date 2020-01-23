Listen Live

Canada’s Wonderland Hiring for Thousands of Positions This Spring

Less than 100 days to opening day!

You know spring is right around the corner when Canada’s Wonderland starts ramping up operations leading up to opening day, which by the way is May 1, 2020!

The park is also looking to hire for thousands of seasonal positions from lifeguards to singers. Check out all the available jobs here.

There are over 4,000 part-time and full-time positions available and anyone who works there gets unlimited access to Wonderland for free when you’re not working. You also get free promo tickets for friends and family, discounts on food and merch, and a bunch more perks for working there.

 

