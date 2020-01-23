Canada’s Wonderland Hiring for Thousands of Positions This Spring

You know spring is right around the corner when Canada’s Wonderland starts ramping up operations leading up to opening day, which by the way is May 1, 2020!

📅 Only 100 DAYS until opening day!! Show of hands, who’s ready for the season to start on May 1? 😍🙋 #CanadasWonderland #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/ryRUqUhIVB — Canada's Wonderland (@WonderlandNews) January 22, 2020

The park is also looking to hire for thousands of seasonal positions from lifeguards to singers. Check out all the available jobs here.

There are over 4,000 part-time and full-time positions available and anyone who works there gets unlimited access to Wonderland for free when you’re not working. You also get free promo tickets for friends and family, discounts on food and merch, and a bunch more perks for working there.