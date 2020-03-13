Listen Live

Canada’s First Coronavirus Vaccine Now in Testing Stages in Saskatchewan

There is currently no date for release

By Morning Show, Today's Top Stories

Back in January the University of Saskatchewan received permission from the Public Health Agency of Canada to start working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

They’ve been working hard and now a vaccine is officially in the testing stages. There is still quite a way to go before the vaccine will be approved for human use, but researchers are working hard as grants continue to roll in.

The University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization has confirmed the vaccine is now being tested on animals.

There is currently no timeline for when the vaccine will be ready for human use.

Related posts

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Diagnosed with Coronavirus

‘Space Jam 2’ Leaked Photos Feature Pennywise, The Mask, and Joker

WATCH: Almost 4,000 AC/DC Fans Break Guinness World Record

Video Game ‘The Last of Us’ Being Turned into HBO Show

Amazon to Revive Comedy Series ‘The Kids in the Hall’

Woman Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer Leaves Husband to Have “Better Sex”

Ozzy Osbourne’s Album ‘Ordinary Man’ is the #1 Rock Album in the World

Vegan Asks Neighborhood Not to Cook Meat Because of ‘Offensive Odour’

WATCH: Disney World ‘Jungle Cruise’ Ride Boat Sinks