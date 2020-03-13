Canada’s First Coronavirus Vaccine Now in Testing Stages in Saskatchewan

Back in January the University of Saskatchewan received permission from the Public Health Agency of Canada to start working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

They’ve been working hard and now a vaccine is officially in the testing stages. There is still quite a way to go before the vaccine will be approved for human use, but researchers are working hard as grants continue to roll in.

A #USask research team and collaborating scientists from across the country have been awarded $1 million to develop animal models and test vaccine candidates for effectiveness and safety against the new #coronavirus. @VIDOInterVac https://t.co/SXanfcxgvs — U of Saskatchewan (@usask) March 6, 2020

The University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization has confirmed the vaccine is now being tested on animals.

There is currently no timeline for when the vaccine will be ready for human use.